A Sea of Saffron: The Annual Kanwar Yatra Kicks Off in Haridwar

The annual Kanwar Yatra commenced in Haridwar with increased security as thousands of devotees collected holy Ganga water. With police and paramilitary presence, officials are ensuring safety amid rising participant numbers. The Uttarakhand government launched 'Operation Kalanemi' to combat fraudulent activities during the event, protecting social harmony and tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kanwar Yatra has officially started in Haridwar, with heightened security measures in place to accommodate the influx of thousands of devotees gathering to collect Ganga water.

Security operations are robust, with over 7,000 personnel deployed, including police, paramilitary forces, and special task forces, to ensure the safety of attendees. Authorities are employing drones, CCTV, and social media tracking to monitor the event closely.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has launched 'Operation Kalanemi' to address fraudulent activities by imposters posing as saints. The Chief Minister stressed that strict actions will be taken against miscreants, emphasizing the importance of maintaining social harmony and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

