A Sea of Saffron: The Annual Kanwar Yatra Kicks Off in Haridwar

The Kanwar Yatra has officially started in Haridwar, with heightened security measures in place to accommodate the influx of thousands of devotees gathering to collect Ganga water.

Security operations are robust, with over 7,000 personnel deployed, including police, paramilitary forces, and special task forces, to ensure the safety of attendees. Authorities are employing drones, CCTV, and social media tracking to monitor the event closely.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has launched 'Operation Kalanemi' to address fraudulent activities by imposters posing as saints. The Chief Minister stressed that strict actions will be taken against miscreants, emphasizing the importance of maintaining social harmony and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)