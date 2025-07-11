Uncovering the Mysterious Death of Actress Humaira Asghar

In a tragic turn of events, Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found deceased in her Karachi apartment, reportedly dying eight to ten months ago. Her severely decomposed body was discovered by police executing a court order in the city's upscale Defence Housing Society.

According to Geo News, Humaira's remains were in such an advanced state of decomposition that identification and determining the cause of death are currently impossible. The post-mortem findings indicate the need for further DNA and toxicology tests to provide definitive insights.

This case, along with the recent death of actress Ayesha Khan under similar circumstances, underscores the isolation and challenges faced by women in Pakistan's entertainment industry when pursuing such careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)