Hemp Horizons: Exploring Medicinal and Industrial Potential in Himachal
A workshop on industrial and medicinal hemp products was launched by state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the event aimed at understanding cannabis cultivation for potential economic benefits in Himachal Pradesh, following examples from other states and countries.
An insightful workshop and exhibition showcasing innovative hemp-based products, designed for industrial and medicinal use, was inaugurated by state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in Shimla last Friday. This event marked a significant step towards exploring the economic and medicinal potential of cannabis cultivation in Himachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu graced the occasion, emphasizing the initiative's role in gathering informal information on cannabis cultivation from regions like Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, alongside international examples. This knowledge aims to aid Himachal Pradesh in formulating its implementation strategies.
According to Revenue Minister Negi, who spearheaded the seminar's organization, a committee was established two years ago to delve into the constructive utilization of cannabis, with research currently in its nascent phase. Legalizing cannabis for such purposes, he noted, could bolster farmers' revenue, and by extension, the state's economy.
