Left Menu

Hemp Horizons: Exploring Medicinal and Industrial Potential in Himachal

A workshop on industrial and medicinal hemp products was launched by state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the event aimed at understanding cannabis cultivation for potential economic benefits in Himachal Pradesh, following examples from other states and countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:12 IST
Hemp Horizons: Exploring Medicinal and Industrial Potential in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An insightful workshop and exhibition showcasing innovative hemp-based products, designed for industrial and medicinal use, was inaugurated by state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in Shimla last Friday. This event marked a significant step towards exploring the economic and medicinal potential of cannabis cultivation in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu graced the occasion, emphasizing the initiative's role in gathering informal information on cannabis cultivation from regions like Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, alongside international examples. This knowledge aims to aid Himachal Pradesh in formulating its implementation strategies.

According to Revenue Minister Negi, who spearheaded the seminar's organization, a committee was established two years ago to delve into the constructive utilization of cannabis, with research currently in its nascent phase. Legalizing cannabis for such purposes, he noted, could bolster farmers' revenue, and by extension, the state's economy.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025