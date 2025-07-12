Entertainment Industry Sees Major Shifts: Streaming Deals, Movie Reboots, Legal Drama, and AI Safeguards

In a strategic move to broaden audiences, Disney+ and ITVX have joined forces to share content across platforms. With this collaboration, Disney+ viewers in the UK gain access to iconic UK dramas and reality shows at no extra cost, underlining the platform's commitment to diversifying viewer experiences.

Actor Pedro Pascal, alongside Vanessa Kirby, highlights the familial and optimistic themes in the 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' reboot. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film marks a fresh start for the Marvel franchise after its previous iteration's box office disappointment a decade ago.

Chris Brown, embroiled in legal challenges, pled not guilty to assault in a UK courtroom, opposing claims of unprovoked violence. Meanwhile, in a landmark decision, Hollywood video game actors secure AI protections in a new contract with studios, concluding SAG-AFTRA's prolonged negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)