India's Triumph: Maratha Military Landscapes Earn UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

India's Maratha Military Landscapes, featuring 12 forts celebrated for their fortification and military systems, have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Despite facing a 'deferral' recommendation and coordination challenges, India's sustained efforts led to this honor, spotlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Marathas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has achieved a significant cultural milestone, with its 'Maratha Military Landscapes' included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The achievement, announced at the World Heritage Committee's 47th session in Paris, commemorates the nomination of 12 forts showcasing the military prowess of the Maratha rulers.

Despite initial setbacks, including a 'deferral' recommendation from the advisory body ICOMOS, India's determination, teamwork, and strategic advocacy prevailed. Vishal V Sharma, India's Ambassador to UNESCO, highlighted the collaborative efforts of various government bodies and emphasized the victory as a moment of pride for all Marathi people globally.

Recognition required technical arguments and extensive international coordination, successfully showcasing the Marathas' unique heritage. The inscription not only promotes Maharashtra's cultural sites but also amplifies global awareness of regions beyond traditional Rajasthan fortresses.

