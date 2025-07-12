India's Triumph: Maratha Military Landscapes Earn UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

India has achieved a significant cultural milestone, with its 'Maratha Military Landscapes' included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The achievement, announced at the World Heritage Committee's 47th session in Paris, commemorates the nomination of 12 forts showcasing the military prowess of the Maratha rulers.

Despite initial setbacks, including a 'deferral' recommendation from the advisory body ICOMOS, India's determination, teamwork, and strategic advocacy prevailed. Vishal V Sharma, India's Ambassador to UNESCO, highlighted the collaborative efforts of various government bodies and emphasized the victory as a moment of pride for all Marathi people globally.

Recognition required technical arguments and extensive international coordination, successfully showcasing the Marathas' unique heritage. The inscription not only promotes Maharashtra's cultural sites but also amplifies global awareness of regions beyond traditional Rajasthan fortresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)