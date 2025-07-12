Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Hosts Skill Olympic: Pioneering Youth Innovations and Industry Readiness

The Uttar Pradesh government will host a Skill Olympic in Lucknow on July 15-16 to mark World Youth Skills Day, aiming to showcase youth-led innovations in AI and other modern technologies. The event will include industry showcases, workshops, and exhibitions, fostering skill development among participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Hosts Skill Olympic: Pioneering Youth Innovations and Industry Readiness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LUCKNOW: In a dynamic initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is organizing a Skill Olympic in Lucknow on July 15–16, coinciding with World Youth Skills Day celebrations, as detailed in an official statement released on Saturday.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, the event aims to provide an innovative stage for youth to present projects driven by cutting-edge technologies including Artificial Intelligence. According to Mission Director Pulkit Khare, participants selected from training centers across the state will present tech-based solutions, aiding them in gaining technological recognition and preparing for industry roles.

The Olympic will spotlight innovations across AI, IoT, Machine Learning, and more, with industry representatives, start-up incubators, and investors in attendance. Additional highlights include the Yuva Kaushal Chaupal and Kaushal Mela, featuring cultural workshops, live demonstrations, and regional cuisine, enhancing the skill development narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025