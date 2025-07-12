Uttar Pradesh Hosts Skill Olympic: Pioneering Youth Innovations and Industry Readiness

LUCKNOW: In a dynamic initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is organizing a Skill Olympic in Lucknow on July 15–16, coinciding with World Youth Skills Day celebrations, as detailed in an official statement released on Saturday.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, the event aims to provide an innovative stage for youth to present projects driven by cutting-edge technologies including Artificial Intelligence. According to Mission Director Pulkit Khare, participants selected from training centers across the state will present tech-based solutions, aiding them in gaining technological recognition and preparing for industry roles.

The Olympic will spotlight innovations across AI, IoT, Machine Learning, and more, with industry representatives, start-up incubators, and investors in attendance. Additional highlights include the Yuva Kaushal Chaupal and Kaushal Mela, featuring cultural workshops, live demonstrations, and regional cuisine, enhancing the skill development narrative.

