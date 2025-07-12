Left Menu

Gingee Fort: The Troy of the East Earns UNESCO Accolade

Gingee Fort, known as the 'Troy of the East', in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This fort, part of the Maratha Military Landscapes of India, joins Tamil Nadu's prestigious list of UNESCO sites, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:27 IST
Gingee Fort: The Troy of the East Earns UNESCO Accolade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gingee Fort, a storied site in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, has been inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage list. Known as the 'Troy of the East,' this inclusion marks a significant honor for the state and its vibrant cultural legacy, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Located roughly 40 km from Villupuram and 157 km from Chennai, the fort is included in the Maratha Military Landscapes of India and stands as the sole representative of its kind in the state. The fort's induction into UNESCO was disclosed at the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.

Gingee Fort, which showcases the military architecture and strategic brilliance of the Maratha empire, forms a serial nomination with 11 other structures in Maharashtra. Its evaluation by an expert from the International Council on Monuments and Sites last year underscores its historical importance.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025