Gingee Fort: The Troy of the East Earns UNESCO Accolade

Gingee Fort, a storied site in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, has been inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage list. Known as the 'Troy of the East,' this inclusion marks a significant honor for the state and its vibrant cultural legacy, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Located roughly 40 km from Villupuram and 157 km from Chennai, the fort is included in the Maratha Military Landscapes of India and stands as the sole representative of its kind in the state. The fort's induction into UNESCO was disclosed at the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.

Gingee Fort, which showcases the military architecture and strategic brilliance of the Maratha empire, forms a serial nomination with 11 other structures in Maharashtra. Its evaluation by an expert from the International Council on Monuments and Sites last year underscores its historical importance.