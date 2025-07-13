Neetu Kapoor Remembers Her Mother & Prepares For A New Film

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor has taken to social media to honor her late mother, Rajee Singh. The seasoned actor posted a heartwarming black-and-white photograph on Instagram, capturing a cherished moment with her mother. The image, showing both in traditional Indian wear, was accompanied by a heart emoji and the simple caption, 'Mommy and me.'

Neetu is currently enjoying a family vacation in London. Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared their joy by posting a recent snapshot featuring herself with her mother, Soni Razdan, Rima Jain, and other close relatives, capturing a moment from their family outing.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is set to co-star with her daughter, Riddhima, in an upcoming film directed by Kapil Sharma. This project is particularly significant as it marks Riddhima's debut in the acting world. Fellow actors Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar, and Aditi Mittal are also attached to the film, although its title and release date remain undisclosed. Previously, Riddhima appeared in the Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.'

