Telangana Leaders Celebrate Ashadha Bonalu Festival

Telangana's political leadership, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, participated in religious ceremonies at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad. This took place during the Ashadha Bonalu festival, a major event in the state's cultural calendar.

Traditionally, the Chief Minister and other officials presented silk clothes to the deity, while Endowments Minister Konda Surekha performed the customary offering of bonam. The Union Minister for Coal and Mines, along with his wife, also adhered to this longstanding tradition by offering the special meal.

The festival, observed in the Hindu month of Ashadha, sees women preparing rice with milk and jaggery, which they bring in decorated pots to the temple. These pots, adorned with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion, are part of the sweet offerings to the Goddess, symbolizing devotion and gratitude.