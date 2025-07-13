A Farewell to Cinematic Legend Kota Srinivasa Rao

In a somber turn of events, veteran Telugu actor and esteemed former BJP MLA, Kota Srinivasa Rao, has passed away at the age of 83. His demise on Sunday was attributed to age-related health issues, bringing an end to a remarkable and prolific career in cinema.

Throughout a career that commenced with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978, Rao enthralled audiences with his dynamic performances in over 750 films across multiple languages. His notable works include classics such as 'Pratighatana', 'Satruvu', and 'Siva'. His contributions extended beyond cinema, as Rao was a prominent figure in social service.

The news of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and fellow cineastes alike, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised Rao's cinematic brilliance and social contributions. Rao's funeral was held at the 'Maha Prasthanam' crematorium, attended by numerous dignitaries and admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)