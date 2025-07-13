Muhammadu Buhari: A Legacy of Leadership and Controversy

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's former president, has died in London at the age of 82 while receiving medical treatment, according to his press secretary. Buhari, a key figure in Nigerian politics, led Nigeria both as a military head of state and as a democratic president.

Elected in 2015 on his fourth attempt, Buhari became the first opposition candidate to win a presidential election in Nigeria, riding a wave of public anger against the government. His presidency was promised to tackle extremist violence and corruption in Nigeria's economy, a major oil-producing nation.

However, by the end of his tenure in 2023, the initial goodwill had diminished due to ongoing insecurity and rampant corruption. His successor, Bola Tinubu, arranged for his body to be returned from London and declared a mourning period with flags at half-staff throughout the country.