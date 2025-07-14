Trump Takes Center Stage at FIFA Club World Cup Amidst Political Tension

President Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of a failed assassination attempt by attending the FIFA Club World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Joining family and close advisers, he witnessed Paris Saint-Germain take on Chelsea at MetLife Stadium.

Trump received a mix of cheers and boos as he arrived just before a musical performance by Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini. His presence also facilitated potential diplomatic discussions as Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, aimed to meet with Qatari officials regarding Gaza negotiations.

The event comes amidst rising tensions over US policies towards Canada and Mexico, particularly Trump's suggestion that Canada should be the 51st state. Trump remains involved in sports events, having attended several major US events, and plans to be present at the upcoming 2026 World Cup.