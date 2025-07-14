Reputed Pune Eatery Faces Licence Suspension Over Hygiene Concerns

The renowned eatery 'Cafe Goodluck' in Pune faces suspension after its licence was revoked by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to hygiene violations. This action follows a viral video that purportedly showed glass fragments in a bun served at the location.

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure stated that the administration took action after receiving reports of glass found in their food items. During an inspection, the FDA identified unhygienic conditions, leading to the decision to suspend the cafe's licence until further orders and compliance with necessary standards.

The alleged issue came to the FDA's attention when a couple claimed to find glass pieces in a 'bun muska' they ordered and documented their experience in a video circulated on social media. The suspension emphasizes the FDA's commitment to food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)