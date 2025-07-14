Left Menu

Reputed Pune Eatery Faces Licence Suspension Over Hygiene Concerns

The Maharashtra FDA temporarily suspended the licence of Pune's renowned 'Cafe Goodluck' after a video allegedly showing glass pieces in food went viral, highlighting hygiene concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:43 IST
Reputed Pune Eatery Faces Licence Suspension Over Hygiene Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned eatery 'Cafe Goodluck' in Pune faces suspension after its licence was revoked by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to hygiene violations. This action follows a viral video that purportedly showed glass fragments in a bun served at the location.

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure stated that the administration took action after receiving reports of glass found in their food items. During an inspection, the FDA identified unhygienic conditions, leading to the decision to suspend the cafe's licence until further orders and compliance with necessary standards.

The alleged issue came to the FDA's attention when a couple claimed to find glass pieces in a 'bun muska' they ordered and documented their experience in a video circulated on social media. The suspension emphasizes the FDA's commitment to food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025