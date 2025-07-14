Left Menu

Royals at Wimbledon: A Regal Affair on Centre Court

Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended Wimbledon with her family to watch the men's final. As the patron of the All England Club, she presented the trophy to the winner, Jannik Sinner. Kate's return marks her resumption of public duties following cancer treatment, with celebrity guests and dignitaries also present.

Updated: 14-07-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:22 IST
Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a notable appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday with her husband, Prince William, and two of their children. They were there to witness the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Acting as the patron of the All England Club, Kate presented the men's trophy to Sinner after his remarkable victory over Alcaraz. This public engagement is part of her gradual return to royal duties following cancer treatment, underlining her commitment to such prestigious events.

The royal presence was complemented by King Felipe VI of Spain, past Wimbledon champions, and a constellation of Hollywood stars, including Keira Knightley and Matthew McConaughey, all observing the titans of tennis from the Royal Box.

