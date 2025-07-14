Left Menu

Maharashtra Celebrates UNESCO Listing of Maratha Forts

Maharashtra legislators celebrate 12 forts, including those linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, being added to the UNESCO World Heritage list. The recognition acknowledges the Maratha king's legacy, promoting preservation and historical awareness. The decision came during the 47th World Heritage Committee session in Paris.

Lawmakers in Maharashtra gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday to commemorate the addition of 12 forts to the UNESCO World Heritage list. These forts, many tied to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, were recognized for their historical significance.

The inclusion was celebrated as a tribute to the Maratha warrior king, with members of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, voicing their support with slogans and banners.

The decision to include the 'Maratha Military Landscapes', encompassing 11 forts in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu, was made during the 47th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in Paris, highlighting the global importance of preserving these historical sites.

