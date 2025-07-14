Left Menu

Homecoming of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: A Space Voyage Ends

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla concludes his 18-day International Space Station mission, with his family in Lucknow eagerly awaiting his return. As part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shubhanshu shares his space experiences with family and students, inspiring young minds. His splashdown off California marks a new chapter in his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:26 IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make his way back to Earth after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station, with his family eagerly anticipating his return to Lucknow, India.

Shukla's journey as part of the Axiom-4 mission has been met with pride from his loved ones, who recall the excitement of being shown views from space. His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, expressed gratitude, highlighting the significance of the mission for both the family and the nation.

As Shubhanshu gears up for splashdown off California's coast, his remarkable mission leaves an inspiring legacy, encouraging young minds to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

