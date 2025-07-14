NABA Expands Horizon: London Welcomes New Campus

NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, is set to launch its new London campus in October 2026, marking its first international expansion. Situated in the innovative Here East area at Olympic Park, this campus will serve as a pivotal step in NABA's global strategy, furthering its mission to educate future art and design leaders.

London, with its rich artistic heritage and dynamic creative sector, offers an ideal setting for NABA's interdisciplinary education model. Initially, the campus will provide three Bachelor of Arts programs in Design, Fashion Design, and Fashion Marketing Management. Students will benefit from state-of-the-art labs, practical experience, and courses aligned with industry needs, leading to a BA (Hons) Degree accredited by Regent's University London.

The London campus not only expands NABA's educational reach but also strengthens its reputation as a leading institution for arts education. This internationalization effort is guided by academy leaders Daniele Bisello o Ragno and Guido Tattoni, underscoring a commitment to innovative teaching methods and sustainable practices while reflecting Italian design excellence in a global context.

