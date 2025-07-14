Tragic Fall: Navi Mumbai Teen's Untimely Death

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old girl allegedly ended her life by leaping from her 10th floor apartment in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, as confirmed by police authorities on Monday.

The tragic event unfolded at approximately 4pm on Sunday, quickly drawing the attention of the NRI Sagari police. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Currently, investigators have not discovered any suicide note, and an accidental death case has been registered. Authorities are continuing their probe, awaiting the post-mortem report for further insights into this sorrowful event.