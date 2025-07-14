Tragic Fall: Navi Mumbai Teen's Untimely Death
A 15-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai's Seawoods area allegedly committed suicide by jumping off her 10th floor apartment. The incident occurred on Sunday around 4pm. No suicide note was found, and the police have registered it as an accidental death as they continue their investigation.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old girl allegedly ended her life by leaping from her 10th floor apartment in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, as confirmed by police authorities on Monday.
The tragic event unfolded at approximately 4pm on Sunday, quickly drawing the attention of the NRI Sagari police. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.
Currently, investigators have not discovered any suicide note, and an accidental death case has been registered. Authorities are continuing their probe, awaiting the post-mortem report for further insights into this sorrowful event.
