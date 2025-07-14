Left Menu

Milk Standoff: Cattle Rearers' Protest Rocks Sabar Dairy

A peaceful protest by cattle rearers at Sabar Dairy in Gujarat escalated into violence, injuring three policemen. The demonstration, attended by Independent MLA Dhavalsinh Zala, demanded a substantial hike in milk procurement prices. Police used teargas to disperse the crowd, detaining 40 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Himmatnagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:38 IST
Milk Standoff: Cattle Rearers' Protest Rocks Sabar Dairy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The calm atmosphere outside Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district turned chaotic on Monday as a protest by cattle rearers descended into violence, injuring three policemen. Authorities responded with teargas to quell the stone-pelting crowd, detaining at least 40 individuals in the process.

District Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel reported that the protest began when numerous cattle rearers gathered around 11 am, seeking a significant increase in milk procurement prices. Despite efforts to maintain order, tensions escalated near the main gate when protesters clashed with the police.

Amid the turmoil, Independent MLA Dhavalsinh Zala appeared at the scene to support the rearers' demands for a 20 to 25 percent price hike. However, he soon fled as the violence erupted, later condemning the police's actions and advocating for the rearers' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025