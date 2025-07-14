Milk Standoff: Cattle Rearers' Protest Rocks Sabar Dairy

The calm atmosphere outside Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district turned chaotic on Monday as a protest by cattle rearers descended into violence, injuring three policemen. Authorities responded with teargas to quell the stone-pelting crowd, detaining at least 40 individuals in the process.

District Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel reported that the protest began when numerous cattle rearers gathered around 11 am, seeking a significant increase in milk procurement prices. Despite efforts to maintain order, tensions escalated near the main gate when protesters clashed with the police.

Amid the turmoil, Independent MLA Dhavalsinh Zala appeared at the scene to support the rearers' demands for a 20 to 25 percent price hike. However, he soon fled as the violence erupted, later condemning the police's actions and advocating for the rearers' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)