Legacy of Light: Saroja Devi's Final Gift

In a final act of generosity, the late South Indian actress B Saroja Devi has donated her eyes to the Narayana Nethralaya eye bank, fulfilling a promise made years ago. She passed away on Monday at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, due to age-related health issues.

According to a spokesperson from the Dr Rajkumar eye bank, Saroja Devi had registered for eye donation around five years ago during a visit to the hospital. Hospital authorities confirmed that her corneas are in good condition and will be transplanted in the coming days.

The beloved actress's last rites are set for Tuesday in Dasavara village, as her son Gowtham confirmed. The ceremony will adhere to traditional Vokkaliga customs, honoring her rich cultural heritage.