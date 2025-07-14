Legacy of Light: Saroja Devi's Final Gift
Veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi, who passed away at age 87, donated her eyes to Narayana Nethralaya as per her wishes. Known for her compelling performances, she registered for eye donation five years prior. Her last rites will take place in her native village as per Vokkaliga traditions.
In a final act of generosity, the late South Indian actress B Saroja Devi has donated her eyes to the Narayana Nethralaya eye bank, fulfilling a promise made years ago. She passed away on Monday at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, due to age-related health issues.
According to a spokesperson from the Dr Rajkumar eye bank, Saroja Devi had registered for eye donation around five years ago during a visit to the hospital. Hospital authorities confirmed that her corneas are in good condition and will be transplanted in the coming days.
The beloved actress's last rites are set for Tuesday in Dasavara village, as her son Gowtham confirmed. The ceremony will adhere to traditional Vokkaliga customs, honoring her rich cultural heritage.
