Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Controversial Film 'Udaipur Files'
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on the film 'Udaipur Files' concerning the Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder case. Accused in the case seek to halt the film's release to ensure a fair trial. The film's release was stayed by Delhi High Court, citing its potential to incite disharmony.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court will hear a petition concerning the film 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' on Wednesday. The film, which revolves around the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, had its release stayed by the Delhi High Court due to concerns over potential social unrest.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi adjourned the hearing for July 16 after the filmmakers challenged the Delhi High Court's decision. The petition was filed by Mohammed Javed, an accused in the murder case, who argues that the film's release could compromise the fairness of his upcoming trial.
The Delhi High Court's stay came after petitions argued the film could rekindle communal tensions similar to those following Kanhaiya Lal's murder in June 2022. The court has maintained the stay until government authorities make a decision on the film's potential societal impact.
