Left Menu

Fall of the Iconic Sycamore: A Night of Recklessness Leads to Conviction

Two men, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, were sentenced to over four years in prison for cutting down England's Sycamore Gap tree. The tree, which stood for nearly 150 years, was felled during a ‘moronic mission,’ leading to outrage over the act that also damaged Hadrian's Wall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:30 IST
Fall of the Iconic Sycamore: A Night of Recklessness Leads to Conviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a controversial ruling on Tuesday, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were sentenced to more than four years in prison for their involvement in the destruction of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in England. The tree, standing for nearly 150 years atop Hadrian's Wall, found itself a victim of a reckless misadventure termed a 'moronic mission.'

Justice Christina Lambert handed down the sentence at Newcastle Crown Court, emphasizing the dual damage caused both to the beloved tree and the ancient Roman structure. During the trial, it was revealed that the two men attempted to downplay their involvement, initially denying any connection to the crime.

However, digital evidence painted a different picture, confirming their participation. The illegal felling caused public outcry, as this scenic sycamore, which had become famous following its appearance in the film 'Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,' was a cherished cultural symbol and previous award-winner as English 'Tree of the Year.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025