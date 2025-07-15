Fall of the Iconic Sycamore: A Night of Recklessness Leads to Conviction

In a controversial ruling on Tuesday, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were sentenced to more than four years in prison for their involvement in the destruction of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in England. The tree, standing for nearly 150 years atop Hadrian's Wall, found itself a victim of a reckless misadventure termed a 'moronic mission.'

Justice Christina Lambert handed down the sentence at Newcastle Crown Court, emphasizing the dual damage caused both to the beloved tree and the ancient Roman structure. During the trial, it was revealed that the two men attempted to downplay their involvement, initially denying any connection to the crime.

However, digital evidence painted a different picture, confirming their participation. The illegal felling caused public outcry, as this scenic sycamore, which had become famous following its appearance in the film 'Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,' was a cherished cultural symbol and previous award-winner as English 'Tree of the Year.'

(With inputs from agencies.)