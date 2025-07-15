Fall of the Iconic Sycamore: A Night of Recklessness Leads to Conviction
Two men, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, were sentenced to over four years in prison for cutting down England's Sycamore Gap tree. The tree, which stood for nearly 150 years, was felled during a ‘moronic mission,’ leading to outrage over the act that also damaged Hadrian's Wall.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a controversial ruling on Tuesday, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were sentenced to more than four years in prison for their involvement in the destruction of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in England. The tree, standing for nearly 150 years atop Hadrian's Wall, found itself a victim of a reckless misadventure termed a 'moronic mission.'
Justice Christina Lambert handed down the sentence at Newcastle Crown Court, emphasizing the dual damage caused both to the beloved tree and the ancient Roman structure. During the trial, it was revealed that the two men attempted to downplay their involvement, initially denying any connection to the crime.
However, digital evidence painted a different picture, confirming their participation. The illegal felling caused public outcry, as this scenic sycamore, which had become famous following its appearance in the film 'Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,' was a cherished cultural symbol and previous award-winner as English 'Tree of the Year.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heritage vs. Development: A Clash Over Metro Station Names in Maharashtra
Parliamentary Panel Paves Path for Sikkim's Highway and Heritage Development
Savoring Heritage: The Fight to Preserve Palestinian Cuisine
Preserving Heritage: Palestinian Cuisine Amid Conflict
South Korean delegation visits Assam to explore tea heritage: Himanta