Legacy Keeper Dipak Tilak Passes Away at 78

Dipak Tilak, the esteemed great-grandson of the revered nationalist thinker Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and trustee editor of the Marathi newspaper Kesari, died on Wednesday at his Pune residence, family members disclosed. He was 78 and succumbed to age-related health issues.

Tilak's life was marked by dedication to his family's legacy. He is survived by a son, daughter, and grandchildren. A public homage took place on Wednesday morning at Tilakwada, with his funeral scheduled for noon at the Vaikunth crematorium, according to family sources.

In addition to his role at Kesari, Tilak had a brief tenure as the vice-chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, a testament to his respect in both academic and journalistic fields. His leadership upheld the legacy of his great-grandfather's dedication to social reform and nationalism.