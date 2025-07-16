Left Menu

Legacy Keeper Dipak Tilak Passes Away at 78

Dipak Tilak, great-grandson of Lokmanya Tilak and trustee editor of Kesari, died at 78 in Pune due to age-related ailments. Survived by children and grandchildren, he was honored at Tilakwada. Known for his contributions to journalism and academia, he briefly served as vice-chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:10 IST
Legacy Keeper Dipak Tilak Passes Away at 78
  • Country:
  • India

Dipak Tilak, the esteemed great-grandson of the revered nationalist thinker Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and trustee editor of the Marathi newspaper Kesari, died on Wednesday at his Pune residence, family members disclosed. He was 78 and succumbed to age-related health issues.

Tilak's life was marked by dedication to his family's legacy. He is survived by a son, daughter, and grandchildren. A public homage took place on Wednesday morning at Tilakwada, with his funeral scheduled for noon at the Vaikunth crematorium, according to family sources.

In addition to his role at Kesari, Tilak had a brief tenure as the vice-chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, a testament to his respect in both academic and journalistic fields. His leadership upheld the legacy of his great-grandfather's dedication to social reform and nationalism.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025