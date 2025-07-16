Left Menu

Capoeira Brings Hope and Healing to Parkinson's Patients in Brazil

In Brazil, an innovative capoeira class tailored for Parkinson's patients is improving lives, enhancing balance and social interaction. Spearheaded by physical therapist Rosimeire Peixoto, the project offers not just physical benefits but also emotional support, transforming the lives of participants like retired teacher Nilma Teles de Freitas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:37 IST
In Rio de Janeiro, an innovative approach to managing Parkinson's disease is making waves. Through specialized capoeira classes, patients like Nilma Teles de Freitas, an 80-year-old retired teacher, are finding newfound balance and confidence.

Capoeira, a martial art and dance form with deep African roots, is being adapted to help Parkinson's patients alleviate symptoms such as tremors and balancing difficulties. The classes are the brainchild of physical therapist Rosimeire Peixoto, who saw potential for capoeira to stimulate brain activity and improve mobility.

The classes have evolved into much more than physical exercise. They offer a social support system, bringing joy and camaraderie to participants. Retiree Nilma Teles de Freitas now faces the future with a smile, embracing both the physical challenges and victories alongside her peers.

