Delhi Welcomes Pilgrims with Grand Gates for Kanwar Yatra

The Delhi government has established 17 welcome gates and 374 camps for the Kanwar Yatra, a substantial increase from the previous year. Preparations include traffic, water, food, sanitation, and security, with multiple agencies ensuring safety. The Yatra runs from July 11 to July 23, with significant participation from various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government has made extensive preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, with 17 welcome gates and 374 camps set up across the city to greet incoming pilgrims, officials announced on Wednesday.

These gates, reminiscent of those seen at the Mahakumbh, are a demonstration of the city's devotion. Twelve gates are dedicated to the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the rest are in homage to Lord Shiva, according to Minister Kapil Mishra. The effort also includes essential arrangements for traffic, water, food, sanitation, and medical facilities.

The Kanwar Yatra, which commenced on July 11 and will conclude on July 23, has seen active participation from various communities. The city's security measures include drones, civil defence volunteers, Delhi Police, and paramilitary forces to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

