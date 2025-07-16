Supreme Court Puts 'Udaipur Files' Release on Hold Amid Controversy
The Supreme Court deferred the decision on the release of 'Udaipur Files', a film about the Kanhaiya Lal murder, asking filmmakers to await a Centre-appointed panel's verdict. The Delhi High Court had earlier stayed the film's release over concerns of community vilification. The trial continues in Jaipur.
The Supreme Court has delayed the release of the film 'Udaipur Files', which depicts the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, pending a decision from a government-appointed panel. The film's release had previously been stayed by the Delhi High Court due to concerns it could damage community relations.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi advised the filmmakers that while the accused couldn't reclaim lost reputation post-release, financial compensation to the filmmakers is feasible should the film remain unreleased. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal highlighted potential harm to fair trial rights and accused the film of stirring community hatred.
The panel's decision is expected soon, and the Supreme Court has mandated protective measures for those involved due to reported threats. The filmmakers argue that the CBFC-certified film, post 55 cuts, adheres to guidelines, yet contentions remain over potential certification rollback or additional editing by the Centre.
