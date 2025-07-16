Tragedy at Amarnath Yatra: Landslide Claims Life of Rajasthan Pilgrim
A landslide during the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the death of a woman pilgrim, Sona Bai, and left three others injured. The incident has raised the death toll of this year's pilgrimage to 15. The injured were treated at the Baltal base camp hospital.
A landslide claimed the life of a female pilgrim and injured three others on the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, authorities reported.
The unfortunate event occurred at Railpathri, where four individuals were swept downhill by the landslide while en route to the sacred cave on Wednesday evening, according to officials.
The injured were immediately transported to the hospital located at the Baltal base camp. Tragically, Sona Bai, a 55-year-old from Rajasthan, was declared dead upon arrival. This development raises the fatality count of this year's Amarnath Yatra to 15.
