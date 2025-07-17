Left Menu

'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Dominate Emmy Nominations; C.Gambino Murder Accessories Found Guilty

Apple TV+'s 'Severance' and HBO's 'The Penguin' lead Emmy nominations, surpassing 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus.' Swedish court convicts three individuals for accessory to the murder of rapper C.Gambino, who was shot in a gang-related attack in Gothenburg, June 2024.

Updated: 17-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the prestigious race for television's top honors, Apple TV+'s psychological thriller 'Severance' and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' secured the most Emmy nominations. They surpassed popular series like 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus.' Notably, 'Severance' topped the list with 27 nominations, including Best Drama, competing against series such as 'Andor' and 'The Pitt.'

In other news, the Swedish judiciary delivered a verdict related to a high-profile murder case. Three individuals were found guilty of being accessories in the murder of acclaimed hip-hop artist C.Gambino. The artist, who maintained anonymity behind a public mask, was killed in a suspected gang-related incident in Gothenburg, a chilling episode resonating in the Nordic country's crime records.

The ruling came as a substantial development in addressing Sweden's mounting concerns over gang-related violence. Observers believe this case could serve as a catalyst for more substantial judicial measures against organized crime.

