Controversy Strikes as Doctor Defaces Iconic Karunanidhi Statue
A 77-year-old ENT doctor was arrested for vandalizing a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. CCTV footage led to his identification. Police reported that family-induced mental stress motivated the act. The incident occurred in front of Anna park on July 15.
A doctor has been arrested for his unusual act of vandalism involving the statue of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Police sources confirmed the arrest of the 77-year-old ENT specialist after a thorough examination of CCTV footage.
The incident transpired on July 15, when the doctor defaced the statue with black paint in Anna park, an act city officials decry as unacceptable. The arrest was made by the Hastampatti police, who swiftly pressed charges against the accused.
Authorities indicated the doctor's action stemmed from mental stress tied to familial issues. The statue, standing 16 feet tall, was a commemoration of the former president of DMK and has been a significant landmark for local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
