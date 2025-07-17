Virgin Boys Hits Youthful Notes in Telugu Cinema

The Telugu film 'Virgin Boys' premiered on July 11, 2025, marking a significant entry into youth-focused storytelling. Produced by Raja Darapuneni and directed by Dayanandh Gaddam, the film weaves a narrative rich in comedy, romance, and introspection, resonating deeply with audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Set in the vibrant milieu of college life, 'Virgin Boys' captures the intricacies of modern youth as three friends navigate the realms of love and societal expectations. This lighthearted yet profound film provides genuine insights into friendships and emotional evolution.

The movie features an impressive cast, including Geetanand, Mitraaw Sharma, and others, whose dynamic performances breathe life into their roles. With raving reviews and housefull shows, the film's depiction of youthful energy and relatability is winning over audiences and critics alike, solidifying its potential as a box office triumph.

