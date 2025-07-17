Honoring a Hero: 'PVC Abode' Museum Celebrates Flying Officer Sekhon
The Indian Army has transformed a room at a Srinagar military cantonment into a museum to honor Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a 1971 war hero. Recognized posthumously with the Param Vir Chakra, Sekhon's valor and sacrifice during the Indo-Pak War are celebrated at the 'PVC Abode'.
The Indian Army has paid a poignant tribute to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon by converting a room at the BB Cantt in Srinagar into a museum named 'PVC Abode'.
On Sekhon's 80th birth anniversary, the Army unveiled the museum dedicated to the 1971 war hero, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his courage in defending the Srinagar airfield against an attack by six Pakistani Sabre jets.
Flying Officer Sekhon remains the only Indian Air Force officer to receive the prestigious award, with his legacy continuing to inspire generations through the newly established museum.
