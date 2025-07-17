Family Adventure at Taj Mahal Turns Shocking with Elderly Man Left Behind
An elderly man was discovered in distress inside a locked car at the Taj Mahal's Western Gate. Identified as Hariom Tandale, the incident occurred during a family visit. Onlookers rescued him by breaking the window, and although his condition was critical, it improved post-rescue. No complaints were filed.
An incident at the Taj Mahal's Western Gate parking area alarmed onlookers as an elderly man was found bound in a locked car, allegedly abandoned by his family. The man, Hariom Tandale, was identified as the father of Mumbai resident Siddheshwar Tandale.
Passersby reacted quickly, smashing the car window to rescue the distressed man, who appeared critically unwell in the heat. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar stated that Siddheshwar Tandale and his family were visiting the Taj Mahal when they seemingly left the elderly man behind in the car.
An ambulance arrived swiftly, but fortunately, Hariom Tandale's condition stabilized once he was out of the stifling car. The incident concluded with the family leaving with the elder, as the police noted that no complaint had been lodged regarding the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
