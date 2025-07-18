Left Menu

BEAUTY&YOU India 2025: Revolutionizing Beauty Entrepreneurship

BEAUTY&YOU India, led by The Estée Lauder Companies along with partners Nykaa and Startup India, enters its fourth edition. The initiative aims to support beauty entrepreneurs in India, introducing the Visionary Women's Award. It offers financial aid and industry expertise, fostering innovation within India's dynamic beauty market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:41 IST
BEAUTY&YOU India 2025: Revolutionizing Beauty Entrepreneurship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Estée Lauder Companies, in collaboration with Nykaa and Startup India, is set to revolutionize beauty entrepreneurship in India with the fourth edition of BEAUTY&YOU India. This initiative, aimed at fostering emerging beauty entrepreneurs, offers substantial support to transform bold ideas into future-ready brands.

This year, the program introduces the Visionary Women's Award, emphasizing a commitment to supporting women founders in the beauty industry. Nykaa's continued partnership solidifies its role as a pioneer in India's evolving beauty landscape, contributing resources and expertise to help shape new business ventures.

With applications open until August 2025, BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 aims to attract participants from across the country, leveraging insights and new technologies to cater to Indian beauty consumers. Promising entrepreneurs will receive mentorship, financial support, and strategic visibility to propel India's beauty ecosystem further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025