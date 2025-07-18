BEAUTY&YOU India 2025: Revolutionizing Beauty Entrepreneurship
BEAUTY&YOU India, led by The Estée Lauder Companies along with partners Nykaa and Startup India, enters its fourth edition. The initiative aims to support beauty entrepreneurs in India, introducing the Visionary Women's Award. It offers financial aid and industry expertise, fostering innovation within India's dynamic beauty market.
The Estée Lauder Companies, in collaboration with Nykaa and Startup India, is set to revolutionize beauty entrepreneurship in India with the fourth edition of BEAUTY&YOU India. This initiative, aimed at fostering emerging beauty entrepreneurs, offers substantial support to transform bold ideas into future-ready brands.
This year, the program introduces the Visionary Women's Award, emphasizing a commitment to supporting women founders in the beauty industry. Nykaa's continued partnership solidifies its role as a pioneer in India's evolving beauty landscape, contributing resources and expertise to help shape new business ventures.
With applications open until August 2025, BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 aims to attract participants from across the country, leveraging insights and new technologies to cater to Indian beauty consumers. Promising entrepreneurs will receive mentorship, financial support, and strategic visibility to propel India's beauty ecosystem further.
