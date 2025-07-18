Shinde Defends Marathi Heritage Amid Civic School Controversy
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Shiv Sena for closing Marathi-medium schools, asserting the government's efforts to promote Marathi culture. Shinde emphasized that the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition respects the Marathi language, opposing Hindi imposition and initiating several projects to bolster Marathi education and culture.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, took a firm stance against the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing them of shutting down Marathi-medium civic schools in Mumbai. Addressing the legislative council on the last day of the monsoon session, Shinde affirmed the Mahayuti government's dedication to preserving the Marathi language.
Shinde criticized the opposition for making Marathi a political issue ahead of civic elections. He highlighted the government's initiatives, including the establishment of a Marathi University in Amravati and a Warkari University, which underscore the administration's commitment to enhancing Marathi culture.
The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the controversy over the imposition of Hindi, clarifying that the government had rescinded the resolutions mandating Hindi from Class 1, countering past decisions made by the opposition. Shinde emphasized that efforts were being made to integrate Mumbai with global dynamics, not to detach it from Maharashtra.
