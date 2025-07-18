Shinde Defends Marathi Heritage Amid Civic School Controversy

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, took a firm stance against the Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing them of shutting down Marathi-medium civic schools in Mumbai. Addressing the legislative council on the last day of the monsoon session, Shinde affirmed the Mahayuti government's dedication to preserving the Marathi language.

Shinde criticized the opposition for making Marathi a political issue ahead of civic elections. He highlighted the government's initiatives, including the establishment of a Marathi University in Amravati and a Warkari University, which underscore the administration's commitment to enhancing Marathi culture.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the controversy over the imposition of Hindi, clarifying that the government had rescinded the resolutions mandating Hindi from Class 1, countering past decisions made by the opposition. Shinde emphasized that efforts were being made to integrate Mumbai with global dynamics, not to detach it from Maharashtra.