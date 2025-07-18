Left Menu

Reviving Delhi's Heritage: Green Makeover for Historic Sites

DTTDC is seeking bids for horticulture and landscaping work at Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Bijri Khan Tomb, and Maqbara-e-Paik in Delhi. The project, costing Rs 47.15 lakh, includes one-year maintenance. The deadline for bids is July 25, emphasizing site familiarity and document submission for the lowest bidder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:09 IST
Reviving Delhi's Heritage: Green Makeover for Historic Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has announced a call for online bids aimed at developing the horticultural landscapes of several historic sites in the capital. These include Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Bijri Khan Tomb, and Maqbara-e-Paik, with the project budget set at Rs 47.15 lakh.

Outlined in the DTTDC's recent tender notice, the initiative not only covers landscaping but also commits to a year-long maintenance plan. The historic venue of Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, nestled in the Central Ridge Reserve Forest, fits prominently within this initiative, alongside the historic Bijri Khan Tomb in RK Puram and Maqbara-e-Paik near Mukarba Park, all requiring preservation efforts.

Bidders are urged to familiarize themselves with these sites before submitting proposals by the July 25 deadline. The project mandates an earnest deposit of Rs 94,316 and ensures timely development within 30 days, post bid acceptance, underscoring the importance of conserving Delhi's rich architectural history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025