Reviving Delhi's Heritage: Green Makeover for Historic Sites

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has announced a call for online bids aimed at developing the horticultural landscapes of several historic sites in the capital. These include Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Bijri Khan Tomb, and Maqbara-e-Paik, with the project budget set at Rs 47.15 lakh.

Outlined in the DTTDC's recent tender notice, the initiative not only covers landscaping but also commits to a year-long maintenance plan. The historic venue of Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, nestled in the Central Ridge Reserve Forest, fits prominently within this initiative, alongside the historic Bijri Khan Tomb in RK Puram and Maqbara-e-Paik near Mukarba Park, all requiring preservation efforts.

Bidders are urged to familiarize themselves with these sites before submitting proposals by the July 25 deadline. The project mandates an earnest deposit of Rs 94,316 and ensures timely development within 30 days, post bid acceptance, underscoring the importance of conserving Delhi's rich architectural history.

