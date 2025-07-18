Left Menu

Exploring India's Legacy: A Modern Journey Through the Prime Ministers Museum

Delhi's Art, Culture, and Tourism Minister, Kapil Mishra, along with Himesh Reshammiya, visited the Prime Ministers Museum and Library, a modern exhibit showcasing India's former leaders. The museum, a blend of technology and political history, aims to inspire youth and boost tourism in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Art, Culture, and Tourism Minister, Kapil Mishra, accompanied by singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya, visited the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) to promote an invigorating campaign aimed at bolstering tourism in the capital.

The PMML, situated at Teen Murti Marg, offers an innovative educational experience with its 14 technologically advanced galleries that underline the lives and contributions of India's former prime ministers. Features like a 6D helicopter ride and a handwriting robot provide an immersive insight into the nation's political heritage.

Mishra emphasized the importance of such institutions in connecting citizens with India's rich political history and fostering national pride. The museum serves as a vital component of the Delhi government's new tourism initiative, which highlights prominent sites like Kartavya Path and Dr. Ambedkar Memorial.

