Left Menu

Raj Thackeray's Stand Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra

MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis against imposing compulsory Hindi education for Classes 1-5. Thackeray vowed to shut down schools if the policy is enforced, highlighting cultural tensions and historical linguistic pride. The debate underscores regional sentiments against perceived centralization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirabhayandar | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:55 IST
Raj Thackeray's Stand Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray issued a stern warning to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the potential imposition of Hindi as a compulsory language for primary students. He declared he wouldn't hesitate to shut down schools if the decision is enforced for Classes 1 to 5.

Speaking at a rally in Mira Bhayandar, Thackeray urged the citizens to be vigilant and resist any government attempts to impose Hindi. Recently, there was a strong backlash after the BJP-led government withdrew its orders to make Hindi mandatory in primary education. Fadnavis reiterated the plan for a three-language formula but left open the decision on when to introduce Hindi.

The controversy over language imposition echoes broader cultural and regional concerns. Thackeray claimed the government is testing reactions to eventually link Mumbai with Gujarat. Despite linguistic tensions, Thackeray asserted his fluency in Hindi, emphasizing opposition to imposition rather than the language itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025