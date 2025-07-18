Raj Thackeray's Stand Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray issued a stern warning to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the potential imposition of Hindi as a compulsory language for primary students. He declared he wouldn't hesitate to shut down schools if the decision is enforced for Classes 1 to 5.
Speaking at a rally in Mira Bhayandar, Thackeray urged the citizens to be vigilant and resist any government attempts to impose Hindi. Recently, there was a strong backlash after the BJP-led government withdrew its orders to make Hindi mandatory in primary education. Fadnavis reiterated the plan for a three-language formula but left open the decision on when to introduce Hindi.
The controversy over language imposition echoes broader cultural and regional concerns. Thackeray claimed the government is testing reactions to eventually link Mumbai with Gujarat. Despite linguistic tensions, Thackeray asserted his fluency in Hindi, emphasizing opposition to imposition rather than the language itself.
