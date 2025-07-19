Resignation Shocker: Anmol Gagan Maan Steps Down from Punjab Assembly

Anmol Gagan Maan, an influential leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and a member of Punjab's legislative assembly, has tendered her resignation, concluding her brief political career.

Maan, who represented the Kharar constituency, shared her decision to exit politics in a heartfelt message addressed to Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Expressing a heavy heart, she conveyed her confidence in the Punjab government to fulfill public expectations.

Notably recognized for her singing career with hits like 'Suit' and 'Ghaint Purpose,' Maan enjoyed a swift rise in politics, securing a ministerial position. However, she was later removed from the Cabinet under Bhagwant Mann's leadership last year.