Media Workshop Urges Ethical Reporting on Child Rights
A media workshop emphasized the need for child-sensitive reporting, urging media professionals to adhere to ethical guidelines, protect minors' identities, and avoid sensationalism. The event was organized by the Kohima Press Club and the Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, highlighting the role of media in safeguarding child rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A media workshop held on Saturday highlighted the importance of ethical reporting in protecting child rights, urging media outlets to adopt child-sensitive practices like using pseudonyms and blurring images.
The event, organized by the Kohima Press Club and the Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, stressed adhering to legal standards and protecting minors' identities in coverage.
Speakers, including District and Sessions Judge Mezivolu T Therieh, underscored the critical role of media in safeguarding children's rights and urged journalists to avoid sensationalism and ensure responsible reporting.
