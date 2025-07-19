Media Workshop Urges Ethical Reporting on Child Rights

A media workshop held on Saturday highlighted the importance of ethical reporting in protecting child rights, urging media outlets to adopt child-sensitive practices like using pseudonyms and blurring images.

The event, organized by the Kohima Press Club and the Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, stressed adhering to legal standards and protecting minors' identities in coverage.

Speakers, including District and Sessions Judge Mezivolu T Therieh, underscored the critical role of media in safeguarding children's rights and urged journalists to avoid sensationalism and ensure responsible reporting.