Left Menu

Devastating Downpours: South Korea's Flooding Crisis

Torrential rains in South Korea have resulted in 17 deaths and 11 missing over a five-day period. Significant destruction was reported due to landslides, house collapses, and flash floods. President Lee Jae Myung pledged government support, considering the designation of the affected regions as special disaster zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:13 IST
Devastating Downpours: South Korea's Flooding Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has been battered by relentless rains over the past five days, resulting in the loss of 17 lives and leaving 11 individuals unaccounted for, as reported by the government on Sunday.

The Interior and Safety Ministry detailed tragic events, including fatalities from a collapsed house in heavy rain and a tragic drowning incident in Gapyeong. The town of Sancheong was also severely impacted, with 10 deaths and four missing due to landslides and flash floods.

President Lee Jae Myung extended his sympathies to affected families and announced that the government would seek to classify the hardest-hit areas as disaster zones for increased aid. Despite a cessation of rain on Sunday and lifted alerts, the aftermath of the storms continues to affect thousands of evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025