Devastating Downpours: South Korea's Flooding Crisis

South Korea has been battered by relentless rains over the past five days, resulting in the loss of 17 lives and leaving 11 individuals unaccounted for, as reported by the government on Sunday.

The Interior and Safety Ministry detailed tragic events, including fatalities from a collapsed house in heavy rain and a tragic drowning incident in Gapyeong. The town of Sancheong was also severely impacted, with 10 deaths and four missing due to landslides and flash floods.

President Lee Jae Myung extended his sympathies to affected families and announced that the government would seek to classify the hardest-hit areas as disaster zones for increased aid. Despite a cessation of rain on Sunday and lifted alerts, the aftermath of the storms continues to affect thousands of evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)