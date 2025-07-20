Left Menu

Remembering a Braveheart: Commemorating Colonel Jojan Thomas

An event titled 'Smeithi' was held at Bolgatty Palace to commemorate the 60th birth anniversary of late Colonel Jojan Thomas. Organized by his family, friends, and fellow officers, the gathering paid tribute to his bravery during a 2008 anti-terror operation where he was killed in action. Notable dignitaries and families of fallen soldiers also participated.

Updated: 20-07-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An event in honor of late Colonel Jojan Thomas took place at Bolgatty Palace on Sunday, marking what would have been his 60th birthday.

Colonel Thomas, a recipient of the Ashok Chakra, was remembered for his bravery during a 2008 operation in Kashmir.

The 'Smeithi' event was organized by his family and was attended by dignitaries including Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, alongside military officials.

