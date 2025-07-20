Remembering a Braveheart: Commemorating Colonel Jojan Thomas

An event in honor of late Colonel Jojan Thomas took place at Bolgatty Palace on Sunday, marking what would have been his 60th birthday.

Colonel Thomas, a recipient of the Ashok Chakra, was remembered for his bravery during a 2008 operation in Kashmir.

The 'Smeithi' event was organized by his family and was attended by dignitaries including Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, alongside military officials.