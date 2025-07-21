The End of an Era: Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Exit

Late-night television continues to grapple with survival challenges, evidenced by the recent cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

The show, a stalwart of late-night broadcasting, ended amid allegations from Colbert that the network's owner engaged in bribery during former President Donald Trump's administration.

Liberal politicians and artists have expressed discontent, suggesting political motives behind the cancellation, as the entertainment community reacts to this significant shift.