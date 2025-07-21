Left Menu

The End of an Era: Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Exit

Stephen Colbert's late-night show, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' has been canceled, marking another blow to the struggling late-night television segment. The decision follows Colbert's allegations of network bribery involving former President Donald Trump, sparking widespread outrage among liberal figures in politics and entertainment.

Colbert

Late-night television continues to grapple with survival challenges, evidenced by the recent cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

The show, a stalwart of late-night broadcasting, ended amid allegations from Colbert that the network's owner engaged in bribery during former President Donald Trump's administration.

Liberal politicians and artists have expressed discontent, suggesting political motives behind the cancellation, as the entertainment community reacts to this significant shift.

