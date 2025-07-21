The End of an Era: Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Exit
Stephen Colbert's late-night show, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' has been canceled, marking another blow to the struggling late-night television segment. The decision follows Colbert's allegations of network bribery involving former President Donald Trump, sparking widespread outrage among liberal figures in politics and entertainment.
21-07-2025
Late-night television continues to grapple with survival challenges, evidenced by the recent cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'
The show, a stalwart of late-night broadcasting, ended amid allegations from Colbert that the network's owner engaged in bribery during former President Donald Trump's administration.
Liberal politicians and artists have expressed discontent, suggesting political motives behind the cancellation, as the entertainment community reacts to this significant shift.
