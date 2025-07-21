A Floral Tribute from the Skies: Helicopter Showers for Kanwariyas

On Monday, a district magistrate and a senior police officer orchestrated a unique welcome for Kanwariyas by showering flower petals from a helicopter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The gesture, led by District Magistrate Shruti, involved flights over key religious sites including Rajeshwar Temple and Ambakeshwar Mahadev Temple, as well as major Kanwar routes spanning Anupshahr to Jahangirabad.

Amid heightened security measures, this floral salute aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's previous efforts, encapsulating the state's dedication to celebrating the religious procession due to conclude on July 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)