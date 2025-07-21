Left Menu

A Floral Tribute from the Skies: Helicopter Showers for Kanwariyas

In a ceremonial gesture, a district magistrate and a police officer welcomed Kanwariyas by showering flower petals from a helicopter in Bulandshahr. Such aerial tributes were conducted above key temples and along major Kanwar routes, highlighting heightened security and a festive atmosphere for the Yatra concluding on July 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:14 IST
A Floral Tribute from the Skies: Helicopter Showers for Kanwariyas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a district magistrate and a senior police officer orchestrated a unique welcome for Kanwariyas by showering flower petals from a helicopter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The gesture, led by District Magistrate Shruti, involved flights over key religious sites including Rajeshwar Temple and Ambakeshwar Mahadev Temple, as well as major Kanwar routes spanning Anupshahr to Jahangirabad.

Amid heightened security measures, this floral salute aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's previous efforts, encapsulating the state's dedication to celebrating the religious procession due to conclude on July 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025