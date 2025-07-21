Left Menu

Inmates' Symbolic Yatra: A Journey of Redemption and Hope

Inmates at a district jail conducted a symbolic Kanwar Yatra, performing rituals to seek spiritual redemption and hope for release. Arrangements allowed participation within jail premises, as prisoners carried Ganga water and performed a sacred offering to Lord Shiva. This initiative fosters spiritual awareness and discipline among inmates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable event at a district jail, inmates conducted a symbolic Kanwar Yatra on Monday, performing rituals to offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva. The spiritual activity aimed to seek redemption for their past actions and express hope for an early release.

Jail Superintendent Mizaji Lal revealed that several prisoners requested participation in the Yatra, traditionally held in the month of Sawan. Due to constraints of confinement, special arrangements were made to procure Ganga water from Panchal Ghat in Farrukhabad.

Among those participating was Amandeep Kaur, a British national facing capital punishment for the murder of her husband. Donned in saffron attire, the inmates embraced the ritual with devotion, involving prayers, chants, and a sacred water offering to instill spiritual discipline and reformative thinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

