IICT's Strategic MoUs with Comic Con India and Green Rain Studios Boost AVGC-XR Ecosystem

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has partnered with Comic Con India and Green Rain Studios, marking key steps in enhancing India's AVGC-XR sector. These collaborations will provide students with industry exposure, original IP development opportunities, and skills training in cutting-edge technology and creative fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:42 IST
IICT signs MoUs with Comic Con (Image: IICT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has embarked on a strategic expansion of India's AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) ecosystem by securing pivotal alliances with Comic Con India and Green Rain Studios. The partnerships were formally inaugurated at the IICT-NFDC Campus in Mumbai by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railways Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The collaboration with Comic Con India aims to create structured student engagement avenues, facilitate original IP development, and foster industry-academia ties. Initiatives will include student showcases at Comic Con events, alongside masterclasses, hackathons, and internships. Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, highlighted the collaboration's role in nurturing homegrown talent in the comic industry and preparing students for creative careers by reflecting practical industry needs in the curriculum.

In partnership with Green Rain Studios, IICT will incorporate real-time technology skills into its curriculum, focusing on Unreal Engine, virtual production, and immersive media training. Karan Parikh, CEO and Founder of Green Rain Studios, emphasized the significance of merging academic rigor with industry experience to fuel India's digital future. The partnerships underscore the government's commitment to developing India as a global AVGC-XR hub, as emphasized by Ashwini Vaishnaw and Devendra Fadnavis at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

