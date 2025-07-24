Folk Dance Turns Chaotic: NCP MLA's Brother Arrested for Firing

The police have apprehended three individuals, including the brother of an NCP MLA, following a gunfire incident at a cultural dance event in Pune's Daund tehsil. The incident unfolded at the Ambika Lok Kala Kendra during a folk art performance on Monday evening.

The suspects, identified as Kailas alias Balasaheb Mandekar, Ganpat Jagtap, and Raghunath Avad, faced charges for endangering human life. Authorities seized a weapon and a vehicle from the scene. Despite initial denials, a case was officially registered on Wednesday.

NCP leader Rohit Pawar criticized the police response, questioning any undue influence due to political connections. MLA Shankar Mandekar acknowledged his brother's involvement and stressed appropriate legal action should be taken if found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)