Heritage at Risk: SWAZON's Fight to Save Alipore Zoo

SWAZON, a biodiversity group in West Bengal, urges action over a sharp decline in species at Alipore Zoo, attributing it partly to alleged commercial interests. They've called for protests and legal intervention to preserve the 150-year-old site, with state authorities launching an inquiry into the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:16 IST
Heritage at Risk: SWAZON's Fight to Save Alipore Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SWAZON, a biodiversity advocacy group from West Bengal, has organized a demonstration at Alipore Zoological Gardens, demanding transparency regarding the zoo's concerning species decline. The group's data suggests a drastic reduction in animal species from 672 to 351 over the specified period.

A petition filed in the Calcutta High Court seeks official intervention to verify species numbers and understand any significant declines. SWAZON has invited the public to join a protest at the zoo on July 30, emphasizing the importance of conservation and urging government action on the issue.

State officials have initiated an inquiry, with the Central Zoo Authority noting the reduction in animal counts. Despite assertions of counting errors, SWAZON warns of potential land commercialization. An e-auction for development near the zoo has been canceled as part of these escalating events.

