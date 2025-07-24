Global Hairdressing Icon Elevates TONI&GUY India's Education Standards

New Delhi, India – TONI&GUY India hosted a landmark masterclass led by Bill Watson, International Education Director, at its flagship academy in Delhi. The event underscored TONI&GUY India's commitment to delivering exceptional hair education with its focus on cutting-edge hairdressing techniques and innovative styling methodologies.

Watson's sessions offered an in-depth exploration of precision haircutting and the House of TONI&GUY collection. He emphasized the importance of blending creative flair with commercial savvy, guiding stylists to interpret bold trends into everyday, wearable styles suitable for their diverse clientele.

This initiative, supported by educational leaders Vinod Kumar and Wasim Ahmed, reinforced TONI&GUY's position as a leader in professional education, merging global artistry with local talent, and prioritizing client-centric service in every stylist apprenticeship.

