Left Menu

Gajsevak Sammelan: Empowering Elephant Caregivers with Knowledge and Compassion

Vantara's 'Gajsevak Sammelan', in partnership with Project Elephant and India's Environment Ministry, organizes a transformative training program for over 100 mahouts and caregivers. This event, held in Jamnagar, focuses on enhancing elephant care by blending traditional knowledge with modern science to strengthen conservation efforts across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:39 IST
Gajsevak Sammelan: Empowering Elephant Caregivers with Knowledge and Compassion
Volunteers at Gajsevak Sammelan (Photo/Vantara). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vantara, a pioneering initiative in wildlife conservation founded by Anant Ambani, in collaboration with Project Elephant and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is hosting a monumental five-day training program titled 'Gajsevak Sammelan'. The event gathers over 100 mahouts and elephant caregivers from diverse regions of India to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Aimed at elevating care standards for elephants under human care, this national-level initiative, as stated in a Vantara press note, combines traditional wisdom with modern scientific practices. The program began with a ceremonial welcome at the Radhe Krishna Temple, setting a spiritually enriching tone for the participants.

Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara, highlighted the Sammelan as more than mere training. He emphasized its role in honoring those dedicated to elephant care. At Vantara's state-of-the-art facility managed by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, participants engage in hands-on learning and peer-to-peer exchanges in various elephant care zones, delving into comprehensive care routines and scientific knowledge.

Beyond the practical training, scientific sessions address critical aspects such as elephant biology, stress management, and emergency care. The program also underscores caregiver well-being and encourages cross-regional collaboration through reflection sessions, fostering a national community centered around advanced elephant welfare.

Vantara, currently home to over 250 rescued elephants and supported by over 500 caregivers, is also organizing international and national training events in collaboration with authorities to further wildlife conservation endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025