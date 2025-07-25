Gajsevak Sammelan: Empowering Elephant Caregivers with Knowledge and Compassion

Vantara, a pioneering initiative in wildlife conservation founded by Anant Ambani, in collaboration with Project Elephant and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is hosting a monumental five-day training program titled 'Gajsevak Sammelan'. The event gathers over 100 mahouts and elephant caregivers from diverse regions of India to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Aimed at elevating care standards for elephants under human care, this national-level initiative, as stated in a Vantara press note, combines traditional wisdom with modern scientific practices. The program began with a ceremonial welcome at the Radhe Krishna Temple, setting a spiritually enriching tone for the participants.

Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara, highlighted the Sammelan as more than mere training. He emphasized its role in honoring those dedicated to elephant care. At Vantara's state-of-the-art facility managed by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, participants engage in hands-on learning and peer-to-peer exchanges in various elephant care zones, delving into comprehensive care routines and scientific knowledge.

Beyond the practical training, scientific sessions address critical aspects such as elephant biology, stress management, and emergency care. The program also underscores caregiver well-being and encourages cross-regional collaboration through reflection sessions, fostering a national community centered around advanced elephant welfare.

Vantara, currently home to over 250 rescued elephants and supported by over 500 caregivers, is also organizing international and national training events in collaboration with authorities to further wildlife conservation endeavors.

