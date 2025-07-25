Left Menu

Reviving India's Ruins: Neemrana Hotels' Heritage Restoration Journey

Neemrana Hotels collaborates with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments to restore Baruasagar Fort and Raja Rani Mahal using its unique 'non-hotel' heritage conservation model. This public-private partnership aims to preserve India's cultural treasures, boost local tourism, and offer authentic heritage experiences while generating employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:12 IST
Reviving India's Ruins: Neemrana Hotels' Heritage Restoration Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Neemrana Hotels, a pioneer in heritage conservation, is set to restore Baruasagar Fort in Uttar Pradesh and Raja Rani Mahal in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative, in partnership with local governments, epitomizes the power of public-private collaborations to rejuvenate India's architectural wealth.

The restoration projects are more than mere hotel initiatives; they embody a shared vision to present India's rich cultural and architectural heritage both to domestic and international travelers. This effort not only creates immersive travel experiences but also fosters local identities and generates tourism-driven employment opportunities.

Upon completion, these sites will offer unique heritage tourism experiences. Baruasagar Fort will provide guests with an insight into Bundelkhand's historical narrative, while Raja Rani Mahal will elevate Chanderi's status from a weaving town to a global heritage destination. Both projects promise minimal modern intervention, focusing instead on authentic restorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025